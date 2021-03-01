Mississippi reported on Monday 199 new cases of the coronavirus and no additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 294,994 cases and 6,681 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported no new cases and no additional deaths on Monday. 6,833 cases of COVID-19 and 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March 2020.
Mississippi has been vaccinating its residents. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday that 401,504 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi. Of those people, 214,608 had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: no new cases; 1,693 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 71 total deaths since March 2020.
Newton County: two new cases; 2,296 total cases. No additional deaths; 52 total deaths since March 2020.
Kemper County: one new case; 902 total cases. No additional deaths; 23 total deaths since March 2020.
Neshoba County: seven new cases; 3,807 total cases. No additional deaths; 168 total deaths since March 2020.
MSDH presumed that 273,437 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 22. The department also reported that there are 70 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
