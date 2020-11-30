The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the state’s totals to 153,270 cases and 3,807 deaths.
The state had 9,391 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 29.
MSDH reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Monday and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,575 cases and 147 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Five new cases were reported in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,080 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, five new cases were reported; 447 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Clarke County reported six new cases, bringing the case total to 930. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 16 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,241. No new deaths were reported; 118 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 199 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale and Neshoba counties are on a list of 41 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In these counties, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
