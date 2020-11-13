State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Thursday that Mississippi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re seeing near record high case numbers. The consistency is pretty astounding,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “We’re seeing extreme stress in the health care system.”
He said parties and indoor social events are “a dangerous endeavor right now.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and five additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 131,970 cases and 3,519 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,978 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, 11 new cases were reported; 957 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported; 356 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported four new cases; 838 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 16 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,019. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 111,430 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 140 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
Lauderdale County is also on a list of 15 counties in the state that have additional COVID-19 safety measures. People in the county must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
Clarification: In a report on Thursday, Nov. 12, The Meridian Star erroneously described the number of counties that have had additional COVID-19 safety measures. The above report includes the correct number of counties that currently have restrictions.
