Mississippi report on charities informs during giving season

Mississippians will have more resources to check the financial credibility of charitable organizations in the state.
The Report on Charitable Giving details the financial spending of charities soliciting funds in the state, and is a feature on the Secretary of State’s website.
The report can be found at sos.ms.gov under the “charities” tab.
Consumer groups suggest that an organization needs to spend at least 65 percent of its total expenses on things that are actually associated with the charity’s main purpose.
“Our citizens are the most giving in the Nation, and many choose to donate this time of year,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann in a news release. “We want to be a resource to make sure those generous donations reach those who need them and are not subject to fraud.”
Any charities working in the state must be registered with the State Secretary’s office.
