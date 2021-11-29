Three large scale infrastructure projects in Mississippi were awarded more than $38 million in funding Nov. 16 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.
The grant include $2 million for planning and pre-construction of a railroad project in Wayne, Greene and George counties to fill a gap in available freight line service in East Mississippi, $16.8 million for Long Beach to build the first phase of a five-lane road along Beatline Parkway in Harrison County and $20 million for Jackson to make improvements to Woodrow Wilson Blvd and Northside Drive and complete reconstruction of Medgar Evers Blvd.
Mississippi legislators praised the investment in their state’s infrastructure and pledged support for the communities to help them succeed with the projects.
“These grants represent a substantial investment in transportation infrastructure in Jackson, Long Beach, and East Mississippi,” Sen. Rodger Wicker said. “Drivers in Jackson and Long Beach can expect better access to key corridors, while officials in Wayne, Greene, and George Counties can begin planning to fill a gap in freight rail service. I will continue working to help Mississippi communities access the resources they need to complete their infrastructure projects.”
RAISE grants are highly competitive with communities nationwide applying for the funds, and Rep. Michael Guest said he was grateful the funds would be put to use improving safety and economic opportunities for his constituents.
“These funds are a welcomed investment in critical areas of the state In my district, Hinds County and the City of Jackson will deliver on increased safety and connectivity for the community through the Medgar Evers Boulevard reconstruction project. The improvements and additions to this primary corridor will help increase connection to historical parts of the capital city, provide access for agricultural and industrial commerce, and provide new opportunities to our district,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the Mississippi delegation and local leaders to support this project in Hinds County and the City of Jackson to create an even better place to live, worship, and raise a family.”
