Mississippi Power to reopen bill payment office in Meridian Monday

Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Meridian, Gulfport and Hattiesburg on Monday, Oct. 5, after being closed to walk-in customers since March.
Customers visiting the offices in-person can expect several safety procedures and precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to the company.
“The safety of our customers and employees is our first priority,” said Area Manager Arnie Williams in a news release. “While we’re pleased to reopen the offices as another step towards normal operations, we’ll continue to be mindful and cautious to ensure our customers have a safe experience.”
The company’s bill payment offices will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Safety protocols include:
•Requiring customers to wear facial coverings.
•Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies.
•Placing signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits.
•Sanitizing service desks, offices and high-contact areas regularly.
•Installing barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations.
•Removing additional chairs and furniture from office lobbies to limit customer crowding.
•Identifying entry and exit points to direct the flow of traffic.
•Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
•Providing hand-sanitizing stations.
As walk-in operations resume, customers will still be encouraged to use drive-thru and drop box options. Each location will continue to have multiple service options for customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.