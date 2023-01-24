Mississippi Power recently donated two Tesla Powerwalls to Hope Village for Children for their two transitional homes for young adults ages 18-21. The Tesla Powerwall is a rechargeable lithium- ion battery stationary home energy storage product manufactured by Tesla Energy.
The Powerwall stores electricity for solar self-consumption, time of use load shifting, and backup power. The Powerwalls were installed by Cross Roofing, who is the only contractor in the state of Mississippi who is certified to install these products. “Hope Village for Children is so very grateful for this generous donation from Mississippi Power. It really is a comfort to know our children are able to stay in their homes if there is a utility failure and these power sources are what make that possible. It is only through the generosity of our community and companies like MS Power that Hope Village is able to provide quality services to the children in our care. We are honored to be a part of this program and look forward to a continued partnership in helping our state’s most vulnerable children,” Terri Province, executive director, Hope Village for Children, said
“Such tremendous gratitude for MS Power’s extraordinary generosity. The gift of the state of the art Tesla generators to keep our kids safe at Hope Village is a godsend. We can't thank them enough,” said Sela Ward, founder of Hope Village for Children.
The Hope Village for Children Transitional Homes are an extension of the Therapeutic Group Homes, and were built by Habitat for Humanity in 2009. These homes are intended to bridge the gap between dependency and self-sufficiency. This is the time period between adolescence and adulthood where daily living skills become survivor skills. There are two, three bedroom, three bathroom Transitional Homes located near the 24th street entrance to the Hope Village campus. These homes have a house parent and can have up to four residents (two residents to a room). One house is for young men and the other for young women. Read more about the Hope Village for Children Transitional Homes here: https://www.hopevillagems.org/programs-and-services/transitional-homes/
To Hope Village for Children call Casey Culpepper at 601-553-8660 ext. 2266 or email cculpepper@hopevillagems.org.
