Mississippi National Guard welcomes new chief

Chief Master Sgt. John Myers renders a salute to Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, February 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Myers became the 14th command chief master sergeant of the Mississippi Air National Guard. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee