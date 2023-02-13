Mississippi National Guard welcomes new chief

JACKSON – Chief Master Sgt. John Myers assumed responsibility as the state’s 14th State Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Mississippi Air National Guard from Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Cole during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson Feb. 5.
Myers previously served as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s command chief, where he served as the senior enlisted leader to the base commander, as well as the advocate and advisor on operational effectiveness and the organization’s training and equipping of enlisted Airmen.
“My challenge is always to lead and listen to our Airmen and noncommissioned officers,” Myers said. “Their ideas improve how we fly, fight and win for our state and our nation.”
Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, assistant adjutant general-Air, Mississippi National Guard, said the position of state command chief master sergeant will involve moving forward and looking ahead.
“I’m looking for engagement at the national level, outside of our state and within our state when necessary, to ensure our Airmen are the best trained and equipped and that we are well represented at the national level,” Blanchard said.
Myers brings a depth of knowledge to his new role. Not only did he previously serve as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s first sergeant, but he is currently assigned to the Air National Guard’s Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course as a facilitator, guiding future leaders to serve as Air Force chief master sergeants.
Cole, retiring after 38 years of service, capped the last five years of her career as the State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Mississippi Air National Guard.
“Surround yourself with wise counsel, including a person that disagrees or questions your intent,” Cole said. “That will keep you true to the mission of developing our Airmen, our greatest asset.”
Myers echoed Cole’s sentiment and added that he is excited and prepared to take on his new role as the State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Mississippi Air National Guard.
“I will work tirelessly for our Airmen and operate from a place of deep humility and continue to seek wisdom,” Myers said. “I am deeply committed to all areas regarding recruiting, retention, job proficiency and identifying the future enlisted leaders in the Mississippi National Guard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.