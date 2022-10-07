U.S. Army Sgt. Konner Case, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, surveys the area from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter above Fort Myers, Florida, October 4, 2022. The 111th is deployed to south Florida to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)