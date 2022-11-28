MISSISSIPPI MAGIC: Chapel Hart joins Todd Tilghman for Christmas concert

When the members of Chapel Hart were asked to join Todd Tilghman at his Christmas concert in Meridian, their answer was an easy and emphatic “yes”.
Turns out, the country music trio from Poplarville – sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle – are good friends with Tilghman, the Meridian pastor who won the top title on Season 18 of the Voice.
Tilghman met the group two years ago when they both performed at the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival in Meridian.
“We have become really, really close friends,” Tilghman told the audience during his “It’s a Family Christmas Party” show at the Temple Saturday night.
“The things that have happened to them over the past few months couldn’t have happened to better people,” he said, noting Chapel Hart's recent success on “America’s Got Talent.”
The singers have since made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and are featured on Darius Rucker’s single “Ol’ Church Hymn.” In 2021, the group was inducted into CMT 's Next Women of Country and were also nominated in multiple categories at the British CMAs. They won in every category they were nominated in at Offbeat Magazine's The Best of the Beat awards.
They credit their success to their grandmother, who recently passed away.
“Someone spoke at her funeral and said she grew up in a time when race was a big thing,” Danica Hart said following their Temple performance. “But I don’t think she saw color - and that’s how she raised us. It’s always been just like that.”
“I call it that Mississippi magic,” interjected Swindle. “When you go down the street, you wave at people even if you don’t know them…you make friends everywhere you go.”
“At the end of the day, when people meet us, it’s just feels like the friend you’ve known your entire life,” Danica Hart added.
One of those friends is Laynie-Grace Seale, a West Lauderdale Elementary student who met Chapel Hart backstage prior to Saturday’s show.
The nine-year-old said she admires their tenacity.
“I like that they are themselves,” she said. “Even when people try to get in their way, they are themselves.”
After performing a short set, which included their hit “You Can Have Him Jolene,” Chapel Hart joined Tilghman for several Christmas tunes.
The trio are looking forward to returning to Meridian on Friday, Dec. 16 for a show at the MSU Riley Center.
“We love Meridian,” Danica Hart said. “Meridian feels a lot like Poplarville – it feels like home.”
