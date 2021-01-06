After a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Mississippi leaders offered these reactions:
“Thank you for the messages of concern,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican. “My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I’m grateful for @CapitolPolice & those working to stabilize the situation.”
“These thugs have no respect for our democracy,” tweeted Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.
“It is a sad day for our country,” Republican Congressman Michael Guest said in a statement.
“Please keep protests peaceful and lawful. I condemn all acts of violence,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican.
Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzoa, tweeted: “The right to peacefully protest is sacred — and it’s one that must remain protected. Protests must stay peaceful and should not escalate to a point of violence. I am disheartened to see today’s event turn violent and attacked launched against our hardworking police officers. Please pray for this country and the law enforcement officers who are working to keep the peace.”
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican, said in a statement: “To everyone who has asked, I am safe. I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end.”
“Political violence is always wrong,” tweeted Gov. Tate Reeves. “Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayer and God’s protection.”
