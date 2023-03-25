Meridian native Holly Brand is no stranger to the stage.
From a child performing locally to winning the title of Miss Mississippi in 2021, Brand is now taking her talents to the stage as a contestant on Season 23 of NBC's “The Voice.”
In the blind auditions, Brand wowed judges when she came on stage singing her rendition of “Mississippi Girl” by country artist Faith Hill, another Mississippi girl.
“It was crazy at first to see Kelly turn, especially as fast as she did,” Brand said of returning judge Kelly Clarkson, who quickly turned her chair for Brand. Clarkson was followed shortly by Niall Horn and Chance the Rapper, who are making their debut as coaches this season. The judges were amazed when Brand hit an impressive whistle tone.
“When Niall and Chance joined her, it really was a surreal moment, because I truly wasn’t expecting it," Brand said.
She admitted to being a little disappointed that judge Blake Shelton, who is in his 23 season and final one as a coach, did not turn his chair, which surprised his fellow judges, the audience and those watching at home.
“Blake didn’t turn. It’s weird because Blake always turns for country," she said. "He didn’t tell me why, but I know he had his reasons for not turning.
"I did have the chance to talk with him and thank him for inspiring me when I opened up for him in concert in 2010 in Meridian. That was the moment I remember wanting to be an artist and make a career out of it instead of just doing it for fun. Sharing that with him was pretty cool, and I was happy with that.”
Brand said she is happy she chose Clarkson as her coach.
“She is just the best coach and super fun to be around,” Brand said. “What you see on TV is what she is like in person. She really pushes me to go outside of my comfort zone and has given me confidence in my vocal abilities, to really trust myself.”
When asked why she chose to sing “Mississippi Girl” for the blind auditions, Brand said she wanted to choose a song she could connect with because she went through a stage when she struggled with her confidence and did not feel good enough to ever do a show like “The Voice.”
“I grew up singing 'Mississippi Girl,'” Brand said. “It has always been one of my favorite songs. I truly believe it’s been the people of Mississippi who have gotten me to the point of where I am today. It was the people here that encouraged me, supported me and equipped me to do something like 'The Voice.'
“I really wanted to take that moment to kind of tip my hat to everybody back home and run with the lyrics 'They might know me all around the world, but, y'all, I'm still a Mississippi girl,'" she said.
Brand said she wanted to thank everyone in Meridian for supporting her and encouraged them to continue that support through the upcoming rounds.
She also acknowledged her family for always being her biggest supporters.
“When I was growing up all I wanted to do was sing,” Brand said. “While other kids were having sleepovers and just hanging out, my parents were taking me to singing competitions and festivals, any event that was having music. I was blessed to have parents and family who were willing to be selfless in that aspect, to help make your dreams come true and to do everything they can to set you up for success.
“They have truly gone above and beyond to support me and equip me to get where I wanted to be," she said. "I wouldn’t be here without them.”
For now, Brand is preparing for the next phase of the singing competition. As for the future, she will continue to pursue a full-time career in music.
“After 'The Voice' is over, I would love to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time,” she said. “Hopefully, a producer will reach out or something. I will let the Lord direct my steps. I know He has a plan for my life, and if that includes Nashville, that is great. If it doesn’t, great. He will work it out the way it is supposed to be.”
How to watch
“The Voice” airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC. Brand will be featured in upcoming battle episodes, but there are no firm dates on when her episode will air.
