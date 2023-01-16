JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation recently received a Pinnacle Award at the 104th annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Pinnacle Award is the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can receive from AFBF for program and membership achievement.
“I believe it’s a tangible acknowledgment of how much effort our membership and staff has put into promoting and supporting agriculture in the state of Mississippi,” MFBF Administrator and General Counsel Kent Bloodworth said.
MFBF was also awarded four State Awards of Excellence in Advocacy, Engagement and Outreach, Leadership and Business Development and Coalitions and Partnerships.
“I’ll give all the credit to our staff. They work extremely hard for our members. All of this recognition comes because of their hard work, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it,” MFBF President Mike McCormick said.
In addition to accepting these awards on behalf of MFBF, McCormick was elected to serve a two year term on the AFBF Board of Directors. This appointment came one month after MFBF celebrated its 100th Annual Convention in Jackson, where McCormick was re-elected to serve a fifth term as MFBF president.
