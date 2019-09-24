The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday that 26 counties would receive more than $216,000 in tax-forfeited property sale proceeds.
The proceeds from online sales are from July 1 to present, according to a news release.
The Secretary of State's Office provided the following breakdown of revenue:
Lauderdale County: total is $1,369.60 (2 parcels).
• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $240.81.
• Sheriff’s Office: $70.
• City of Meridian: $368.34.
• Meridian Public School District: $368.47.
Newton County: total is $535.91 (1 parcel).
• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $211.26.
• Sheriff’s Office: $4.
• Newton County Board of Supervisors: $169.94.
• Union Public School District: $150.71.
Clarke County: total is $757.76 (3 parcels).
• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $343.58.
• Sheriff’s Office: $70.
• Clarke County Board of Supervisors: $214.23.
• Quitman County School District: $129.95.
