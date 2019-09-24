The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday that 26 counties would receive more than $216,000 in tax-forfeited property sale proceeds.

The proceeds from online sales are from July 1 to present, according to a news release.

The Secretary of State's Office provided the following breakdown of revenue: 

Lauderdale County: total is $1,369.60 (2 parcels).

• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $240.81.

• Sheriff’s Office: $70.

• City of Meridian: $368.34.

• Meridian Public School District: $368.47.

Newton County: total is $535.91 (1 parcel).

• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $211.26.

• Sheriff’s Office: $4.

• Newton County Board of Supervisors: $169.94.

• Union Public School District: $150.71.

Clarke County: total is $757.76 (3 parcels).

• Chancery Clerk’s Office: $343.58.

• Sheriff’s Office: $70.

• Clarke County Board of Supervisors: $214.23.

• Quitman County School District: $129.95.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you