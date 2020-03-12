Mississippi colleges extend spring break over COVID-19 concerns

In response to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Mississippi’s public universities are extending Spring Break an additional week.
Classes will resume the following week, on Monday, March 23, and will be taught online and via other methods.
East Mississippi Community College asked that all residential students refrain from returning to campus until further notice, as the school is engaged in substantial sterilization and sanitation efforts to prepare campus facilities.
"We are limiting all non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people in hopes of minimizing the time spent in proximity to one another in confined spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings," EMCC president Scott Alsobrooks said in a news release.
"As a result, all campus activities and events are canceled until further notice. We will coordinate with local media partners to communicate about public-facing events."
Faculty and staff will return to work Monday, March 16 to maintain critical operations; however, those who are able to work remotely are asked to do so. Employees who have traveled to high-risk areas are asked to self-quarantine.
Mississippi State University suspended all university-sponsored events and gatherings, including events sponsored by any registered student organization, through March 23.
The university residence halls and dining facilities will be open for students who need to return to or remain on campus. Students with the option of remaining at home until in-person classes resume may do so.
University of Mississippi students are expected to stay away from campus and participate in classes from home. Faculty members will make decisions about the best means of course delivery in light of the nature of the course.
At USM in Hattiesburg, the school’s offices and all student services will remain open, including residence halls, dining services, libraries, campus recreation, student health services, student counseling services, and other student services. Events sponsored by USM or hosted in USM facilities, where 50 or more attendees are expected, are canceled, the school said.
“The situation remains fluid and university plans are subject to change in response to new information and recommendations received,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Alfred Rankins Jr. said in a news release.
“We continue to work with the Governor’s Task Force on Coronavirus and the Mississippi Department of Health as we develop our plans for the coming weeks and months. Our goal is to mitigate the risks posed by the coronavirus while maintaining the quality and integrity of the instructional programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.