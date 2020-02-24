County circuit clerks' offices across Mississippi will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 for those who need to vote through an absentee ballot and are unable to vote during regular hours on weekdays ahead of the March 10 primary election.
Voters must have a legal reason to vote absentee, such as plans to be out of town for vacation or a conference, surgery or work scheduled during the polling hours of 7 a.m. – to 7 p.m., according to Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson.
Students who attend school out of their voting area may also be eligible to vote absentee.
Mississippi does not have early voting.
If an absentee ballot needs to be mailed, or if you have any questions, call your county circuit clerk's office for more information.
