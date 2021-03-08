Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian to open March 27

The day everybody in Meridian has been waiting for is fast approaching.

After a few years of construction, The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian will open to the public on Saturday, March 27.

“I'm excited and anxious for the community to see how all of their hard work and commitment and support has made this magical space a reality,” said Liz Wilson, the museum’s executive director.

The museum’s grand opening is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27. Guests will have to reserve a timed ticket to visit the museum on its opening day. General admission is $10 per person.

“On opening day, children and families will get to enjoy the entire museum, both indoors and out,” Wilson said.

Visitors will be able to do activities such as riding the rails in the train exhibit and putting on a theatrical production in a theater.

The opening weekend continues on Sunday, March 28, when the museum will be open from 1-6 p.m.

Museum members will be able to tour the new attraction on Friday, March 26, before it opens to the general public.

The museum was the idea of three mothers: Wilson, Kimberly Denison and Kim Bowers. In 2015, they sought the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson’s advice about starting a children’s museum in Meridian. The Jackson museum challenged the three women to raise $25,000 in seed money. They ended up doubling that amount in less than a month, according to MCM-Meridian’s website.

A feasibility study was then conducted, which showed overwhelming support for a children’s museum in Meridian. In 2016, the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s board of directors voted unanimously to move ahead with the project.

Construction on the museum began in fall 2019.

The museum features numerous indoor exhibits as well as a 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience. Some of the museum’s exhibits are inspired by the Meridian area, such as a theater that resembles the Riley Center and a water table that is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.

A single lane is closed on 22nd Ave. northbound from E Street to C Street from Monday to Friday this week due to the museum construction project.

Once the museum is open, its hours will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday to Saturday. The museum will also be open 1-6 p.m. on Sundays, and it will be closed on Mondays.

Visit mcmmeridian.org to learn more about the museum.