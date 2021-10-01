Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian hosts visiting artist

The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian will open a temporary art installation on Sunday as part of Dyslexia Awareness Month programming at the museum.
On hand for the installation will be Meridian native and artist Cecelia Moseley, who will share her personal dyslexia story and how it shapes her art, as well as guide children through a hands-on art demonstration.
MCM-Meridian will dedicate “Assortment” and open to the public Moseley’s temporary outdoor installation on the event plaza at the museum.
Moseley’s work intends to bring awareness to dyslexia by giving the viewer the feeling of having dyslexia. It depicts the struggles and reflects the frustrations of a person with dyslexia in order to create a better understanding of dyslexia for the viewer. Moseley’s hope is that through awareness society can better assist a dyslexic person who needs intervention and accommodation.
“Dyslexia impacts 20% of our population and is the most common learning disorder; we need to be equipped to recognize it and provide the tools to overcome its challenges,” Elizabeth Wilson, MCM-Meridian Executive Director said in a news release. “Cecelia’s work provides a glimpse of the world through the lens of dyslexia. Her installation articulates the challenges in a creative, smart, and powerful way; it is beautiful and insightful.”
Moseley will spend the afternoon from 2-4 p.m. leading multiple 30-minute hands-on art demonstrations as part of MCM-Meridian’s Visiting Artist series. As the inaugural artist in the series, funded through a grant from the East MS Community Foundation, Moseley will inspire children to create their own alphabet sculpture.
Tickets to MCM-Meridian’s Visiting Artist series are $10 per person and free for members (all guests must be accompanied by a child).
For details, visit:https://mschildrensmuseum.org/event/visiting-artist-series-cecelia-mosely/ or call 601-512-0270.
The museum is located at 403 22nd Ave., Meridian.
