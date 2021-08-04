The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is hosting a back-to-school bash from 5:30 pm – 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event, a partnership between the Lauderdale County and Meridian school districts, will include music, food, activities, crafts, face painting, a photo booth and games including corn hole and a giant Jenga, according to a news selease said.
The event, which start with a musical performance, will also feature food trucks.
The museum will be open Friday during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the bash. General admission for the event is $10 per person and free for museum members.
