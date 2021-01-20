The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is holding a contest to get students excited about the museum’s opening in the spring.
The museum is asking students to submit their BIG dreams in a contest called "Dream BIG… Sky’s the Limit", according to a media release. The contest runs through Feb. 10.
The contest is sponsored by East Central Miss. Retired Educators Association and Alan and Marilyn Brown.
The contest is open to students in grades pre-K to sixth grade in Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, Clarke, Choctaw and Sumter counties. Ten winners will be selected and will be awarded a prize package of an MCM-Meridian t-shirt, bag, and a golden ticket admitting free entry to one adult and one child.
“When MCM-Meridian opens this spring, we will be a place for play, learning, creativity, and curiosity,” Assistant Director of Education and Programs Clair Huff said in the release. “From the very beginning, our community has supported the MCM-Meridian dream that will inspire and educate children, families, and educators. And with this contest, we hope to hear the dreams and goals of children in our community so that we can guide them to achieve those dreams for a bright future. With hard work and cooperation, dreams really do come true, and MCM-Meridian is a shining example of that.”
Entry forms can be found on https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/school-contest/.
Forms can be submitted by email at meridian@mcm.ms or mail to:
Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian P.O. Box 1007, Meridian, MS 39302 and forms must be submitted by Feb. 10.
Those with any questions are asked can contact Huff at clair@mcm.ms.
