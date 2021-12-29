Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian celebrates New Year

The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian will be counting down to 2022 in a very magical way as it hosts ‘Midnight at the Museum: Magical Masquerade’ on Friday, Dec. 31.
Adults 21 and over are invited to attend the black-tie optional affair, which is sure to be a night to remember.
The event, presented by Bank Plus, will feature culinary treats by Charcuterie Chick, Harvest Grill, and Weidmann’s Restaurant at the top of each hour, along with top-shelf beverages and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
MCM-Meridian Partners also have special musical guests lined up to prepare the crowd for the silent auction, which begins at 10:30 p.m.
Event chairs Rhonda Poole and Helen Sims say this event will be the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in East Mississippi.
Poole explains that the auction will include many exclusive items up for bid.
“We have a Traeger Pro 780 grill with accessory kit donated by Broadmoor Ace Hardware, an Old Waverly Moss Oak Golf Stay and Play package, a fishing expedition with Pro-Angler Brock Mosely, and stay at the Presidential Suite and a $500 voucher from the Threefoot Hotel,” she said. “These are just a few of the wonderful items our guests can bid on during this magical night,” she says.
Sims emphasizes how important the fundraiser is for the museum.
“Our Museum Partners is a volunteer organization committed to supporting the mission and vision of the museum both through volunteering and fundraising," she said. "This ensures our first-class resource is accessible and here for generations to come. The actual cost of a visit to the museum is $23, but general admission is only $10. Schools and other group field trips are $5 per admission, and these represent around 30 percent of the museum’s attendance. For many children, this is the only way that they will get to experience MCM-Museum.”
“The overwhelming response from our host couples, our volunteers, and our corporate sponsors just reinforces what we already know. Our community is so generous.”
“There will be something for everyone at MCM-Meridian this New Year’s Eve, whether you want to celebrate with the whole family or with a group of friends,” MCM-Meridian Executive Director Liz Wilson says.
Noon Year’s Eve
Children can also celebrate 2022 with activities culminating at noon. Noon Year’s Eve, presented by Community Bank, is a family-friendly celebration intended to ignite creativity and invigorate dreams for the new year ahead. Children can dance to catchy melodies, create their own party gear, and join together for a burst of confetti as the clock strikes noon.
These decorations will come down at 1 p.m., and volunteers will be “full speed ahead” to put together the night’s events.
Poole described the celebration as just another day in the life of MCM-Meridian.
“I am amazed at how Clair Huff and her team put together activities day in, day out for our community. There is always something fun and engaging going on at the Museum. By supporting the Midnight at the Museum event, you are helping the museum in their mission to create unparalleled experiences for all.”
