Despite having to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Aquarium continue to livestream educational programs in order to bring the in-person experience to families at home.
The Mississippi Children’s Museum is sharing experiments, activities and inside looks at their exhibits through its daily virtual learning broadcast schedule. All of the programs focus on three main initiatives: health, literacy, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).
The teams have focused on filming five videos in one day and airing one per day over the course of a week. Once they are public on Facebook, they are available for viewing at any time, from any device. The museum has seen the reach of their programs grow steadily since the initial release. Some programs have had more than 1,100 views, with numbers continuing to rise.
The museum has also partnered with two physicians at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Dr. Susan Buttross and Dr. Lisa Didion, who have been recorded answering questions sent in from children: https://www.facebook.com/MississippiChildrensMuseum/videos/170373570870475/
Some of the sponsored programs include: Virtual ABC Come Play with Me program; Fit for Fun; Tinker with Tuesday; Fueled for Adventure; and Farm Bureau Spotlight.
Although the opening of the new Mississippi Aquarium is delayed, there’s no delay in educational resources and fun things to do on the Aquariums Facebook page and other social media platforms.
The Aquarium has a series called Ask the Aquarium. Visitors to the site can submit questions at www.msaquarium.org/ask-the-aquarium and check out the Facebook page for the video answers! Kids and parents can visit the social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) to participate in: Trivia Tuesday; Fun Fact Friday/Did You Know; and Story Time with MSAQ. These videos will be posted on Facebook as well as the Aquarium’s YouTube channel.
Lesson plans, activity sheets, story time and puzzles can be found on the Aquarium’s website at www.msaquarium.org/resources.
