Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian hosts ribbon cutting for 'My Fantastical Backyard' Thursday

The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for “My Fantastical Backyard”, the museum’s 25,000 square foot outdoor experience, from 10 a.m. - noon on Thursday, May 6.
The museum, which opened to the public on March 27, features 9,500 square feet of indoor exhibits. The outdoor exhibits will open to the public following the ribbon cutting.
The event is open to the public. The museum is located at 403 22nd. Ave.
