Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian announces donor art installation

Supporters of The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian are being encouraged to take part in a permanent art display at the center.
An installation of acrylic airplanes will be built outside the 20,000+ square foot museum, which is expected to open next year at 403 22nd Avenue.
The airplanes, which will be about a foot long, will bear the names of donors and their loved ones, according to a news release from the museum.
Designed by Hattiesburg artist and owner of Mohawk Steel & Glass, Jeremy Thomley, the airplanes will hold up to 30 characters to display a loved one’s name, the news release said.
"This is not the kind of museum with dust on the shelves and old paintings on the walls. This will be a living sculpture celebrating the art of play," Thomley said in the release. "Meridian is an active community contributing to the fabric that makes up Mississippi’s future. It is an honor to be apart of this project."
The donor airplanes keep in the spirit of MCM-Meridian’s Take Flight Mississippi public campaign, which has invited the entire community to participate in raising $1 million to complete the project. To date, nearly $400,000 has been raised.
Each airplane is $250 and can be purchased online at mschildrensmuseum.org/mcm-meridian-donor-plane/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.