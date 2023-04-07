Mississippi Aquarium welcomes 3 North American beavers

Gulfport, MS – The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport has a new beaver habitat, just in time to celebrate International Beaver Day on Friday. The three beavers, all less than a year old, have been named Elvis, B.B. and King in homage to some legendary musicians from the state of Mississippi.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Beaver Brothers to the Mississippi Aquarium,” said Kurt Allen, president and CEO of the Mississippi Aquarium. “They bring a whole lot of cuteness to our facility and our guests are really enjoying their active and playful nature.”
According to Allen, the aquarium chose beavers for its newest habit to help educate visitors on the ecological importance of beavers. They hope to overcome common myths about beavers being a nuisance. Beavers’ presence helps build and sustain wetlands by providing habitat for native plants and animals, reducing erosion and improving water quality.
International Beaver Day is celebrated annually on April 7. This day was created in 2009 to raise awareness about various beaver species by the Beavers Wetlands & Wildlife, a non-profit organization.
The Mississippi Aquarium, which opened in August 2020, is one of the newest aquariums in the country. The six-acre complex incorporates both indoor and outdoor habitats with more than 200 species of animals and 50 species of native plants. Notable features at the state’s aquarium include a 360-degree tunnel through an Oceans Habit exhibit where sharks, sea turtles, stingrays and other aquatic animals surround visitors on all sides.
The Mississippi Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the website. Annual passes are also available for those who want to support the non-profit’s mission and visit the aquarium throughout the year.
