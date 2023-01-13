The search for a missing Meridian woman ended around noon Friday with her being found safely.
Myra Lewis, 65, went missing about 4 p.m. Wednesday from 2300 block of 35th Avenue.
County and city emergency officials, as well as volunteers, scoured the city Thursday and into Friday in an attempt to locate the missing woman.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said Lewis was located safely in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue. She was found in a vehicle parked on private property.
She was about a block and a half from her residence,” he said.
Stephens said Lewis appeared to be in good health, but she was taken to the hospital by Metro Ambulance to be checked as a precaution.
Right now, officials can’t confirm whether or not Lewis was in the vehicle for the entire time she was missing, Stephens said. Eventually, he said, there will be some follow up with the family and other parties to try to fill in some of the details of what had happened.
For now, Stephens said, Lewis was back in touch with her family and making up for lost time.
“At this time, we just want Ms. Lewis to be in contact with her family,” he said.
