Authorities in Laurel are seeking a missing teen who may be in Lauderdale County.
Jamiya McNeal, 16, was last seen on Nov. 13, 2020, on Tuckers Crossing Road in Jones County, according to a media release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
McNeal is believed to have traveled to Meridian and could be staying in the Lauderdale County area, but the information has not been confirmed.
Those with any information in the case are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
