Submitted photo

McCall Gilmore and Oakleigh Davis, the overall Miss Merry Meridian Queens, participated in the City of Meridian Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday on city hall lawn. Gilmore and Davis, pictured here with Mayor Jimmie Smith, won their titles at the 10th annual Miss Meridian Meridian pageant on Nov. 20. Gilmore is a junior at Clarkdale High School and Davis is a first grader at Southeast Elementary.