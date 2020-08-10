Three people died in two separate accidents near Meridian over the weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The first incident occurred at 3:50 p.m Friday on Highway 45 South on Mitchum Bottom Rd. According to an MHP incident report, a 2007 Ford F1S truck was headed southbound on Highway 45, while a 2002 Ford Mustang was headed westbound on Mitchum Bottom Rd.
The Ford hit the passenger side of the Mustang and a passenger in the Mustang was ejected, according to the MHP.
The Mustang's passengers, Jeremy Wade Oliver, 40 and Auttumn Jade Williams, 18, both of Quitman, were both killed. Williams died at the scene and Oliver died after being taken to a local hospital, according to the MHP. The driver of the Mustang received moderate injuries and the driver of the Ford truck was not injured, according to the MHP.
At 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, a man was killed in a different accident on Interstate 20 westbound at mile marker 163.
A 2010 Subaru LL was traveling westbound in the right lane on Interstate 20 West at mile marker 163, when a 2012 Toyota Corolla collided with the rear of the Subaru.
The driver of the Toyota, Spencer D. Holliday, 30, of Jackson, died in the collision, according to the MHP. The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.
