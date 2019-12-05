Minor injuries reported in police car wreck in Meridian

Minor injuries were reported in a collision between a grey Honda and a Meridian police car at the intersection of 33rd and Highway 39 near Walmart on Thursday.
MPD Capt. John Griffith said the collision happened when the officer involved was responding to a call traveling south and took a left on 33rd street. The Honda was traveling north and collided with the police car, Griffith said.
The officer, the driver of the Honda and the other passenger were taken to a hospital for medical care, police said.
