Milling and paving work on Sela Ward Parkway is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 23.
According to Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., crews will begin milling off the existing asphalt surface Monday, with paving expected to begin later in the week. Work will take place between North Frontage Road and Front Street. Motorists are advised intermittent lane closures will be in place during this time, Faggard said.
Paving is expected to take two weeks to complete, dependent upon good weather conditions, he said. The public will be advised of any delays.
“The completion of the paving work will allow the contractor to place new striping and begin wrapping up the project,” Faggard said.
Additionally, crews will conduct testing on the new sewer line running underneath the B Street/Sela Ward Parkway intersection on Monday and Tuesday. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area, as workers will need to access the pipe via manholes located in the street.
Access to local businesses is not expected to be interrupted due to the milling and paving work, nor testing of the sewer line, Faggard said.
