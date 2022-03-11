Miller to retire from Chancery Court post

Lauderdale County officials, judges and attorneys from the East Mississippi area wished farewell Thursday to Chancery Court Staff Attorney Jane Stroble Miller, who is retiring at the end of the month.
A law veteran, Miller is ending her career with more than 40 years experience as an attorney. She has been with the Chancery Court since 2004.
Miller said she was looking forward to retirement but would miss her friends and coworkers in Lauderdale County.
“I want to thank the Lauderdale County legal community, all your staff, everybody at the courthouse,” she said. “I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss coming to work for awhile, and I will think and remember you all all the time.”
Miller will officially retire March 31.
