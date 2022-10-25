Miller Gallery show spotlights interactive art

Come to Meridian Community College's Miller Art Gallery, and don't forget your cell phone.
The show, Interactives! Recent Discoveries by Daniel Ethridge, will open on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the gallery that is located in the Davidson Fine Arts wing of Ivy-Scaggs Hall. This contemporary work of mixed media, visual storytelling, and interactive elements requires the use of an iPhone or an iPad to fully experience the art.
A reception will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Ethridge, Graphic Design Technology Program coordinator and instructor and an award-winning artist, said he wanted to create a show that is colorful, fun, and interactive. "The mixing of art and interactivity is a natural fit made possible through augmented reality. This technology lends itself to extending art to a whole new level."
"I'm so excited to present this new art medium, and I hope the visitors will come and experience what we've put together and be inspired," Ethridge said.
Many of the augmented reality experiences embedded within each art piece will include three-dimensional objects, sound, animation, and interactive elements that can be touched and triggered once activated by visitors using their iPhone or iPad devices.
This type of art would not have been possible eight years ago. "We hope everyone will come and enjoy the art, but also bring an iPhone or iPad to get the full experience," Ethridge said.
Many works tell specific stories but are also left to the visitor's interpretation.
Ethridge credits Terrell Nicholson-Taylor, the Miller Art Gallery curator and art instructor, for her support of the show.
The show will be on display through Dec. 1. Miller Art Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601.481.1392 or 601.484.8814.
