Military service a family affair at NAS Meridian

NAS MERIDIAN — For retired Navy Cmdr. David Viger Sr. and his son, Chief David Viger Jr., serving their country is a family affair.
“I think we have always been close,” Viger Jr. said. “I don’t think me joining the Navy and becoming an air traffic controller has given us any stronger of a bond. It just gives us another thing to talk about.”
After retiring from active duty in 2009, Viger Sr. has been the air traffic control training and readiness officer for the Southeast region of the Navy. His son, who is on active duty, serves as an air traffic control supervisor at Naval Air Station-Meridian.
When Viger Sr., decide to join the military in the 1970s, he had no intention of staying in. He began his career in November 1978, and was promoted to Chief Petty Officer in September 1990.
“The biggest reason why I joined the military was to get out of upstate New York,” he recalled. “But once I got into it, I loved it. It was good to me and I was good at it.”
Viger Jr. joined the military after graduating from Northeast High School in 2001. He is the only one of his siblings to follow in their father's footsteps.
“He didn’t push me to join the Navy, it was a decision that I made on my own,” Viger Jr. said. “It just so happened that I picked air traffic control.”
Even though they serve in different roles, both father and son stay connected. With his wife and kids in Pensacola, Viger Jr. lives with his father.
“I see him every day,” Viger Sr. said.
Viger Jr. said his favorite memories are when his father reenlisted him.
“I have enlisted him in the Navy and have reenlisted him, every time,” Viger Sr. said. “He makes me very proud.”
As Veteran's Day approaches, both men are reminding people to go the extra step and and thank those who have served, especially older veterans.
“Their mission was different from ours and just hearing their stories is humbling to me," Viger Jr. said.
Viger Sr. encourages people to take the day to reflect and honor veterans because they sacrificed so much.
"You just take a pause, you realize that the people that are serving the country today will one day be veterans," he said.
Veterans Day in Meridian
The annual ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Doughboy Monument with social distancing guidelines. The guest speaker will be city of Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly, a Marine Corps veteran. Ken Storms will emcee the program.
At 11 a.m. there will be a commemoration of the armistice between the Allied Forces and Germany which ended World War I, called “On the Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month."
Instead of a luncheon, veterans will be offered grab-and-go meals at a drive-thru at the VFW Post 79 on Old Highway 80 West. Lunch distribution will begin at noon and the plate will consist of fried chicken with all the trimmings. The parade is planned for 3 p.m. through downtown Meridian.
