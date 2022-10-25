Middleton, Odneal named EMCC homecoming queens

Jada Odneal of Starkville was named East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Queen for the college’s Scooba campus, while McKenzie Middleton of West Point garnered the 2022 Homecoming Queen title for EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus.
Odneal and Middleton were crowned Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming game in which the Lions defeated Itawamba Community College 38-10.
Odneal is the daughter of Archer Sallis and Kathleen Odneal. She was escorted by John Sallis. During high school, Odneal participated in basketball and was on the “A” honor roll. She is a member of the EMCC women’s basketball team and has made the President’s Honor Roll list. After graduating from EMCC, Odneal plans to continue her studies to become a dental hygienist.
Middleton is the daughter of Carl and Jill Middleton. She was escorted by her father. In high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Student Government Association and a member of the cheer and basketball teams. At EMCC, she serves on the Student Government Association, is a Student Ambassador and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She was also named 2022 Miss EMCC for the Golden Triangle campus. After graduating from EMCC, she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree at Mississippi state before pursuing a degree in Optometry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.