Mi Tierra brings Latin cuisine to Marion

MARION — Lauderdale County residents have a new option for breakfast and lunch after Mi Tierra Latin Cuisine opened Thursday in Marion.
The opening of the restaurant, which serves authentic Panamanian and Costa Rican cuisine, was the culmination of more than three years of effort by owners Luis and Rosalba Arias.
Luis, who has roots in Panama and Costa Rica, said he wanted to have a part of his country close to him and to share the delicious dishes with local residents.
“This is a Panamanian restaurant, so I wanted to have some different food for everybody and have my country close,” he said.
Luis said Panamanian food is “delicious and fresh,” and those qualities are the highlight of the dishes served at Mi Tierra.
Rosalba, who goes by Rosie, said Mi Tierra’s Latin dishes may be something residents haven’t tried before, and the couple wants to encourage residents to expand their culinary horizons.
“They can try something different,” she said, “Out of the ordinary.”
“I want everyone to come try,” Luis said.
Mayor Larry Gill said he was excited to have a new restaurant in town and grateful to the Arias for investing in the community.
“People like Ms. Rosie and her husband are the reason we’re on an upward trajectory, people wanting to invest in Marion,” he said. “And I think it’s going to continue to lead people here.”
Alderwoman Barbara Anthony agreed.
“We do appreciate everything that’s coming in and we’re looking for more businesses to follow suit,” she said.
Mi Tierra is located at 5850 Dale Drive, next to the Dollar General in Marion. The restaurant is open 6-10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
For more information, call 601-531-3133 or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.
