MHS student named Educators Rising president

Meridian High School junior Char’Tayvious Edwards, who participates in the Educators Rising program at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center, was recently elected as the president of Educators Rising for Mississippi.
“I would say it was a dream honestly,” Edwards said. “I actually never thought I would be elected statewide to become Educators Rising President. It was one of the most exciting things to happen in my junior year recently or even my high school years.”
Dena Patterson, who is an Educators Rising teacher at Ross Collins, said she was not surprised when Edwards said he wanted to run for president of the state chapter.
“Char’Tayvious is just a great student who has tremendous leadership ability,” Patterson said. “He’s motivated. He came to me a couple of months ago when we were going to our state Educators Rising Conference, and he said that he wanted to run for president for the State of Mississippi. So, that’s the kind of student he is.”
Educators Rising is a human sciences program offered at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center. It is designed for students interested in pursuing a career in the education field and combines hands-on learning with field experiences.
Students in the Ross Collins program recently traveled to the Mississippi Educators Rising Conference in Cleveland, where Edwards spoke to about 500 students and instructors in attendance.
Edwards decided to run for the position back in December after working with elementary students during the career and technical center's annual Polar Express, but he had several things to complete to be eligible.
“I had to do an essay, resumé, an application, and you have to write speeches,” he said.
The committee then reviewed his grades, school attendance record, grade point average and his other involvement before letting him run for the position.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for him to learn how to be a leader,” Patterson said.
As president, Edwards said he will have to write and recite his own creed and preside over all the meetings, as well as develop service projects around Ross Collins and the state.
“I think it’s really important to engage with our community, to help our community,” he said. “We want the community’s trust.”
Edwards has known he wants to be an educator since first grade because his teacher at Poplar Springs Elementary School, Ms. Clark, inspired him.
He also credits Patterson for fostering his love of teaching through the Educators Rising program.
“She inspired me to be a teacher,” he said. “What she teaches in this class and how she helps students all across Ross Collins all year has really helped me want to become that kind of teacher.”
After high school, Edwards plans to pursue an education degree, then one day return to Meridian Public Schools and teach fourth-grade math.
“He’s just the kind of person that’s going to get in there and do what he needs to do to get everything done,” Patterson said. “He’s going to do a great job.”
