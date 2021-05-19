MHS seniors get ready for May 27 graduation

Phil Talley hands Meridian High School senior Brianna Matthews her cap and gown on Tuesday. Seniors spent the day picking up their caps and gowns in preparation for graduation on May 27.  

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Phil Talley hands Meridian High School senior Brianna Matthews her cap and gown on Tuesday. Seniors spent the day picking up their caps and gowns in preparation for graduation on May 27. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video