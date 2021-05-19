MHS seniors get ready for May 27 graduation

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star
Phil Talley hands Meridian High School senior Brianna Matthews her cap and gown on Tuesday. Seniors spent the day picking up their caps and gowns in preparation for graduation on May 27.
Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Lynn McCraney will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery, in Newton, Miss., with the Rev. Jack O. Giles officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entruste…
Services for Mrs. Julia Rush will be held at James F. Webb Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by her burial at Magnolia Cemetery, with the Rev. Ron Leonard of Jones Chapel Church of God officiating. Mrs. Julia, 89, of the Clarkdale communit…
QUITMAN [ndash] Graveside for Mr. Abraham McKenzie will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 a.m., at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner. Viewing: Friday, May 21, 6-7 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Graveside services for Ms. Lula Bell Thedford will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Porterville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Viewing: None.
