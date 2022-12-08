MHS PTO, Salvation Army partner for toy drive

A non-profit organization is teaming up with a local high school to bring holiday gifts to children in the community.
The Meridian High PTO is joining with The Salvation Army for a Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10. The PTO will deliver toys to The Salvation Army Distribution Center at 10 a.m.
More than 562 residents in Meridian are expected to benefit from the drive, according to Lt. Roy Fisher, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.
“We are experiencing a greater number of families requesting assistance this year, and don’t want any child to go without this Christmas,” said Fisher. “We are grateful for and dependent on community support to help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas and all year round,” Fisher added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.