Photos by Glenda Sanders / The Meridian Star
Meridian High School and City of Meridian officials gathered Friday to plant four Shumard oak trees in the courtyard outside the MHS caferia in recognition of Arbor Day. Pictured planting one of the oak trees are Meridian Public Schools Director of Operations Clay Sims, from left, city Communications Director Ida Brown, Meridian Tree Commission member Bob Jeffares, Chairper of the Meridian Tree Commission Angela Barnard, MHS Assistant Principal Rufus Wright and the city's Community Development Director Craig Hitt. During the ceremony, Brown read a city proclamation from Mayor Jimmie Smith designating Feb. 10 as Arbor Day, while Barnard and Wright both spoke. In second photo, senior Aniyah Hudnall, from left, sophomore Dinaah Pollard and junior Charlissa Moore performed with the MHS Concert Choir during the ceremony.
