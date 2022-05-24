Meridian High School graduation exercises will be held Friday at 9 a.m. after the school rescheduled the ceremony due to high rain chances. Graduation was previously scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
This year’s commencement exercises will take place in Ray Stadium on the MHS campus. Parents and families will enter the stadium through the north and south entrances on the visitor’s side of the stadium. Doors will open beginning at 8 a.m.
For safety reasons, visitors will not be allowed to bring flowers, balloons, bags, purses or noisemakers inside the stadium, and no parents or family members will be allowed in the field area before or during the ceremony.
All school-age children, K-11, must be accompanied by an adult to attend.
Meridian Public School Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic and help guide drivers to parking areas. Handicap parking will be available at the south end of Ray Stadium. Handicap seating for those unable to walk into the stadium will be available in the south end zone.
Diplomas will be available for graduates to pick up in the boys gymnasium immediately following the ceremony.
