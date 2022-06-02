MHS Choir to perform in NYC

Meridian High School Choir students will head to New York City on Sunday for a five day trip of sight seeing and performing. While there, the choir will perform five songs at Luna Park on Coney Island.
Choir Director Alanna Burns said the trip has been a long time coming. Originally planned for 2020, Burns said the trip had been postponed for several years due to COVID-19.
“In 2019, I applied for a grant with the Lucile and Bruce Lambert Charitable Foundation, and I did receive that grant for $42,500 to take a group of 20 students to New York in the spring of 2020,” she said. “But we all know how that went, and unfortunately due to safety concerns we were unable to take students in 2021.”
Burns said it was great to finally be able to take the trip and have students perform in Luna Park.
In addition to performing, students will also get to do some sight seeing and shopping. Choir member Jordan Davis said he had been saving his money and looked forward to picking out plenty of souvenirs.
“I’m actually really looking forward to the marketplace,” he said. “I saved up a lot of money to just go spend and find some souvenirs. I’m real excited for all of that.”
Taylor Gonzales said she was looking forward to a trip to the zoo and the chance to take in a Broadway show.
“Those seem super fun,” she said.
Being able to take the trip meant a lot to the students and to the choir, Burns said. Not only was it a great opportunity to recruit future choir members, she said it also allowed her current students to expand their horizons and experience people and places they normally wouldn’t see.
“Most of our students, they’ve not been on a plane,” she said. “They’ve not gotten to experience a lot of things, so I’m really glad that I get to be their first experience with travel, and I hope that it encourages them to continue to travel as they go out into their adult lives.”
The students are expected to arrive back from New York City on June 10.
