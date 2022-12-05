MHS choir hosts Christmas concert Thursday

The Meridian High School Choir will host their annual Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the MHS auditorium.
“I'm really excited about our upcoming performance," said Alanna Burns, the MHS Choir Director. “We are really in the Christmas spirit this year, and the choir truly sounds beautiful.”
“We've got a lot of new additions, and the improvement that those individual students have made have really contributed to our overall program. I'm just really grateful for the effort and the work that they put in,” Burns said.
This season, the MHS Choir is partnering with Empty Bowls and will host a PTO toy drive, with proceeds going to L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen and The Salvation Army.
Empty Bowls, sponsored by the MHS National Art Honor Society, is where a meal of soup is served from ceramic bowls made by the MHS students. After the meal, people are allowed to take the bowls home.
Tickets are $10 and the event will be held in the MHS cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the concert following.
“Our goal is to collect as many toys as possible,” Burns said. “We really want to make the children of Meridian's Christmas a little bit brighter this year.”
Senior Tyshun Hopson is just one choir member looking forward to the concert.
“I love our Christmas concert,” Hopson said. “This show gives up a chance to give back to the community. It’s a free event, and the proceeds go to someone in need.”
“So overall, this event isn't just us singing, it's our way of giving back to the community,” he added.
The community can expect a little of everything during the concert, Burns said. There will be classic Christmas carols, some sounds of Elvis, and a few gospel pieces.
Last year’s theme was ugly Christmas sweaters, but Burns said this year they want to brighten up the stage with the theme ‘Merry and Bright.’
The concert is free, and Burns welcomes the entire community.
“This concert is for everybody,” she said. "Anyone that is available should come out, and it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”
