MHS celebrates homecoming

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Jarvis Campbell and Ti’Ian Boler, homecoming court queen candidate, lead the way for the rest of the queen nominees during the Meridian High School homecoming parade Thursday. Meridian High School will have a pep rally at 3 p.m. Friday, preceding the game between the Wildcats and the Northwest Rankin Cougars at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium. Homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime. At 10 p.m., there will be an MHS Homecoming AfterParty at VLounge LLC-Meridian, for ages 21 plus. Wear your class homecoming shirt and receive $5 off admission. Also at 10 p.m., MHS alumni presents “A Different World” House Party Edition at the Temple Theatre Ballroom. Tickets are $10.