MHS celebrates homecoming

Meridian High School will have a pep rally at 3 p.m. Friday, preceding the game between the Wildcats and the Northwest Rankin Cougars at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium. Homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime.
At 10 p.m., there will be an MHS Homecoming AfterParty at VLounge LLC-Meridian, for ages 21 plus. Wear your class homecoming shirt and receive $5 off admission.
Also at 10 p.m., MHS alumni presents “A Different World” House Party Edition at the Temple Theatre Ballroom. Tickets are $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.