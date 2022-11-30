MHS actors bring history to life

The Meridian High School Department of Performance Arts is back with another play that delves into African American history with "It Was Never Designed With Negros in Mind: The Slaughter of Mary Turner" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the MHS Auditorium.
On May 19, 1918, a white mob from Brooks County, Georgia, lynched Mary Turner, a Black woman who was eight months pregnant, for speaking publicly against the lynching of her husband, Hayes Turner, the day before.
Writer and director Randy Ferino Wayne Jr. is known for shedding light on African American history and is encouraging the community to learn about Mary Turner's story.
“I would love for everyone of all races to come out and see the play,” Wayne said. “This show isn’t geared towards just one ethnic group or one particular group of people. I believe it's good for everyone to learn the history of America.”
“I wanted everyone to know her story,” Wayne said. “It’s not necessarily for our benefit, but more so that the things she went through wouldn’t go in vain. I want everyone to know that she existed and was here.”
One student looking forward to performing is Eilecia Brown, a junior who plays Mary Turner.
“This would be my first time actually acting, so I am a little bit nervous,” Brown said. “I do have pretty high hopes for myself, and I feel like this is gonna be an outstanding show.”
“I think it's important that we spread more awareness about this because she never received justice for what happened to her," she added. "Many people don’t know about Mary Turner, and there's not really much you can find on her story, so somebody has to tell it."
Fellow student Jordan Davis, who’s been doing theater for three years, is excited about his first lead role.
“I wanted to be a part of showcasing Black history,” Davis said. “Our history is often not told, especially with stories like this that are gruesome and traumatic. I just wanted to be included with this project when it is presented to the public, and I believe it will be a great show.”
