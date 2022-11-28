The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported six fatal crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period which ran from 6 a.m. Nov. 23 to midnight Nov. 27.
MHP data show three fatalities were in the Troop H service area, which serves Lauderdale and its surrounding counties.
Additional deaths were reported in Troop C, Troop E and Troop K service areas.
Over the holiday period, MHP troopers reported a total of 212 collisions, six of which were alcohol related, and 43 injuries across the state. In Troop H, troopers reported 27 total collisions with 12 injuries.
Troopers in Troop H made 23 DUI arrests, 10 drug arrests, issued 22 seatbelt citations and 21 child restraint citations. Statewide, troopers made 172 DUI arrests, 39 drug arrests and 13 felony arrests. Troopers also issued 528 seatbelt citations, 117 child restraint citations and assisted 104 motorists.
In total, MHP made 9,179 stops across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.