The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified three people who were killed in an accident on Interstate 20 Friday afternoon.
Terryina Donald, 37, of Avondale, Louisiana, Jaynell Fultz, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Miraquel Donald, 4, of Avondale, Louisiana, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident with a tractor-trailer on I-20 near mile marker 167, MHP Sgt. Andy West said on Monday.
West said a 2019 Nissan was attempting to merge onto the eastbound lane of I-20 from the shoulder when it was struck by a Volvo tractor-trailer that was also traveling east. The three victims were occupants of the Nissan; two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to Anderson Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Volvo was transported to Rush Foundation Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, West said.
