Motorists traveling for the holidays may see additional state troopers on the roads as the Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced its annual holiday enforcement campaign.
The 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas enforcement period will run from 6 a.m. Friday to midnight on Monday, Dec. 26, and the 2023 New Years campaign will begin 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to midnight on Monday, Jan. 2.
Throughout the enforcement period, MHP troopers will be focusing on distracted and impaired driving, speeding and will conduct safety checkpoints to enforce seatbelt violations.
Each year, MHP issues hundreds of citations and arrests for impaired driving and traffic violations during the holiday season. In its 2021 Christmas enforcement period, MHP made 146 DUI arrests, issued 589 citations for occupant restraint violations and investigated 174 crashes. Additionally, MHP also made 279 DUI arrests, issued 1,421 occupant restraint citations and investigated 178 crashes.
Three crashes across the two holiday enforcement periods resulted in fatalities.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the goal of the holiday enforcement campaign was to make sure all Mississippians were able to enjoy the holidays safely.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe especially during the holidays,” Tindell said in a news release. “Thank you to the men and women who are working during this time. Stay safe, buckle up, put your phone down, and have a happy holiday season.”
