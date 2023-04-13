Residents driving by Highway Village Apartments this summer will see a buzz of activity after Meridian Housing Authority on Wednesday announced an $8.3 million project to upgrade Meridian’s affordable housing.
In a press conference, MHA Executive Director Ron Turner said the funding was awarded in the form of a tax-exempt revenue bond issuance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. MHA has pledged part of its annual capital funds to pay debt service on the bond.
“HUD permits the housing authorities that are in good standing to present proposals to borrow private capital to make improvements to its existing housing stock,” he said.
Just being in good standing, however, is not enough, Turner said. The funding is highly competitive, he said, and Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith, MHA Board Chairman Wilbert Jones and others in the community threw their weight behind MHA’s application to help get it over the line.
Working with Hobgood Architects, Turner said the $8.3 million revitalization project will focus on Highway Village Apartments. Planned upgrades include central heat and air conditioning, energy efficient windows, security fencing and cameras, landscaping and erosion control, facade upgrades, additional insulation and more.
MHA also plans to overhaul bathrooms and improve handicap accessibility at its Eastern and Western Gardens, as well as Oakland Heights housing communities.
Smith said the funding is a great opportunity not only for the housing authority but for the city as well.
“Every time that we can do something to enhance the quality of life for our city, we need to be doing that,” he said. “It’s about all of us.”
MHA Director of Finance and Administration Marcy Chatham said the project will be split into three phases. The first phase, she said, will include security fencing and the construction of a free-standing 3-bedroom home. Phase two will include scheduled relocations and case management assignments.
The final phase, Chatham said, will be the major building renovations at Highway Village and the smaller renovations at MHA’s other locations.
Under HUD guidelines, Turner said, MHA has 24 months to assign the funds and 48 months to spend them.
“We don’t miss obligation dates here at the Meridian Housing Authority,” he said.
Jones said MHA’s Board of Directors was incredibly grateful to Turner and his team for the hard work and effort that went into securing the highly competitive funding opportunity for Meridian and its residents. The upcoming work, he said, will improve the lives of many Meridian citizens.
“This is going to be an opportunity to enhance the lives of the people that we serve,” he said.
As the project gets underway, Turner said MHA would keep the community updated on its progress. Some things, like security fencing, will go up rather quickly, but other aspects, such as HVAC upgrades, will take some time.
