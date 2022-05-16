Applications for the Meridian Freedom Project's annual summer programs are now open for teens and young adults looking for an enriching summer experience. This year, the program will be held on the Meridian Community College campus in the LEAD Center.
Fellows in Freedom Summer, grades 6-9, and Freedom Summer Collegiate, grades 10-12, will participate in educational programs, go on camping trips to places such as Selma, Alabama, Memphis and Birmingham and end the summer with a week-long college experience at one of Mississippi’s universities.
MFP Director of Literacy Terrence Roberts said MFP’s Freedom Summer is based on the philosophy of the Freedom Summer in 1964, that “education is the seed of freedom.”
“In 1964 more than 700 volunteers, mostly white, poured into Mississippi to combat racial inequality. Many of these volunteers focused on registering black people to vote and others started Freedom Schools. The purpose of the Freedom Schools was to combat the ‘Sharecropper Education’ that was provided to the Black community and to many poor whites,” he said in a news release. “The Meridian Freedom Project embraces the philosophy that “education is the seed of freedom.” MFP’s Freedom Summer 2022 embodies the spirit of 1964 in that we sing ‘Freedom Songs’, we charge our students to stand boldly on the shoulders of those who sacrificed for their Freedom.”
Like the 1964 Freedom Summer, MFP’s summer programs will bring college students from across the nation to Meridian to educate fellows in mathematics, reading and rhetoric. Fellows will also have the opportunity to take electives such as drama, cooking, art and foreign language, Roberts said.
Applications are available at www.themeridianfreedomproject.org. After an application is received, Roberts said MFP staff will meet with the applicant and their parents to make sure they understand the time and work the program will require.
“The Freedom Project does not simply seek honor roll students or students at the top of their classes,” he said. “We look for motivated students with the desire and willpower to make the most of their lives.”
The deadline to apply is May 27.
